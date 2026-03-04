Actress Elnaaz Norouzi has criticised Shia protestors in India mourning Ayatollah Khamenei's death. She stated they lack information about the 'atrocities' he committed and are 'blindly' following a religious leader they don't truly know.

Following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli strike, several Shia Muslims across India have held protests mourning his demise. Iran-born actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who has publicly opposed Ayatollah Khamenei's regime and even hailed the news of his death , in an interview with ANI, criticised the protests mourning him, saying protestors lack accurate information. "It is very sad. But I think this is happening only because they do not have the information... They do not know what atrocities this person (Khamenei) had committed in the name of religion. He had killed so many people. They do not know this. They just know that he's a religious leader, and they blindly followed him."

Hope for Change Amid Uncertainty in Iran

Elnaaz, who was born in Iran and later moved to Germany before building a career in India, believes most people in Iran are now looking forward to positive change but acknowledges that the situation remains deeply uncertain amid the ongoing war. "Everybody is upset about the war, and everybody is scared about what's going to happen next. It's a very uncertain situation. But what I can say is that the majority of people of Iran are actually feeling a glimpse of hope for a change that they've been waiting for 47 years. They have been told to stay in their homes and to stay safe. They know that Israel and America are not targeting them. They're targeting the IRGC and the leaders specifically. I spoke to my family last night, and they're fine...," said Elnaaz.

US-Israeli Strike and Iranian Retaliation

The US and Israeli strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities last week. In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in West Asia and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. (ANI)