Netflix has released the trailer for 'Made in Korea', starring Priyanka Mohan. The film, directed by Ra. Karthik, charts the emotional journey of a young woman named Shenba from Tamil Nadu to Seoul as she finds her independence.

Netflix on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of 'Made in Korea', which stars Priyanka Mohan in the lead role. Set against the everyday pulse of Tamil Nadu and Seoul, Made In Korea follows Shenba as she navigates unfamiliar streets, unexpected turns, and new faces that slowly shape her journey. Through moments of vulnerability, quiet courage, and unexpected connections, the trailer offers a stirring yet emotional glimpse of a young woman finding her footing in a world far from home.

Ra. Karthik has directed 'Made in Korea'.

Sharing her experience working in the project, Priyanka in a press note said, "Made In Korea and Shenba's journey is deeply personal to me. It's about discovering strength in moments of uncertainty and learning to stand on your own. Portraying her evolution from vulnerability to independence was both challenging and deeply rewarding. This being my first collaboration with Netflix makes it even more special, and I'm grateful that Shenba's story will travel beyond borders and connect with audiences around the world."

Made in Korea premieres on March 12, exclusively on Netflix. (ANI)