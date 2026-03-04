Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan celebrated his first Holi with new wife Sophie Shine, sharing photos of their festivities on Instagram. The couple, who married on February 21, were seen dancing to dhol beats with family and friends.

Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan celebrated Holi with full enthusiasm and energy with his wife, Sophie Shine, family members, and friends.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taking to Instagram, Shikhar dropped several pictures, showcasing the Dhawans' Holi masti. In the visuals, the newlyweds Shikhar and Sophie could be seen dancing to the beats of dhol. "Holi wali masti," he captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

The festival marks Shikhar's and Sophie's first Holi post-wedding. The two tied the knot on February 21.

Details of the Wedding

The couple shared heartwarming glimpses from their wedding ceremony, giving fans a sneak peek into the joyous moments of their special day. Both Shikhar and Sophie looked stunning in Manish Malhotra's outfit.

Taking to Instagram handle, Shikhar wrote "Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan"

Relationship Background

As per reports, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine have been dating for a while. They also confirmed their relationship by sharing a post captioned, "My love," with a red heart emoji. Since then, they often share adorable pictures and reels with each other on social media.

Earlier, Shikhar was married to Ayesha Mukherjee and had a son named Zoravar. In October 2023, they parted ways after eight years of marriage. (ANI)