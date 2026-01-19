- Home
Excitement surrounds Race 4 as producer Ramesh Taurani confirms Akshaye Khanna will not return. While the cast isn’t finalized, fans eagerly await updates on new stars and the upcoming action-packed drama.
Akshaye Khanna Will Not Return in Race 4
Since the announcement of Race 4, fans speculated that Akshaye Khanna might reprise his role. However, producer Ramesh Taurani clarified that Akshaye will not be part of the film. He confirmed, “No, we haven’t approached Akshaye. His character’s track ended in the first film.”
Character Track Concluded in First Film
There were rumours that the script might be altered to bring Akshaye back. Taurani dismissed this, explaining that his character had an accident in Race and his story concluded there. Fans can expect Race 4 to move forward without revisiting past character arcs.
No way Akshaye Khanna will return in 'Race 4'!
Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra Speculations
Reports suggested that Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra had been finalized for Race 4. Taurani denied these claims, stating the cast isn’t confirmed yet. The script is still under development, leaving audiences guessing about which stars will ultimately join the fourth installment.
Race Franchise: A Quick Recap
The Race series began in 2008 with Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna. The first film was a semi-hit, followed by Race 2 in 2013 with Saif and John Abraham, and Race 3 in 2018 with Salman Khan, which performed averagely at the box office.
What Fans Can Expect
While details about Race 4 remain under wraps, Taurani promises that the new film will bring fresh twists and action-packed drama. Fans are eagerly waiting for updates on the cast and storyline, hoping the next installment will continue the franchise’s legacy.
