Did you know Samantha inked her love for ex-husband Naga Chaitanya with three special tattoos? Read on

Samantha Ruth Prabhu once expressed her love for Naga Chaitanya through three tattoos. After their divorce, she shared her regrets, focusing now on self-care and healing.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's love story spanned nearly a decade, beginning on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Their relationship blossomed into marriage in 2017 with both Hindu and Christian ceremonies. Fans were shocked when they announced their divorce in 2021.

Despite their separation, Samantha frequently opened up about her past relationship in interviews, even taking occasional jabs at her former husband. She became a symbol of strength, with fans supporting her transformation and resilience in the face of heartbreak and personal growth post-divorce.

As part of her love for Chaitanya, Samantha got several tattoos that symbolized their bond. The first was "YMC" (Ye Maaya Chesave), a tribute to their first film. She also had "Chay" inked on her ribs, followed by matching arrows on her wrist with her ex-husband.

However, in the aftermath of her divorce, Samantha expressed regret over these tattoos. In 2022, when asked by a fan about tattoo suggestions, she openly admitted that she wished her younger self had never gotten them, highlighting her changed perspective on love and relationships.

Since her divorce and diagnosis with myositis, Samantha has focused on her well-being. She shared that she's in a happy and fulfilling place, prioritizing self-care. Her journey of recovery and self-love continues to inspire her fans as she moves forward with her life.

