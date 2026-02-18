- Home
- Entertainment
- Did You Know Mahesh Babu Funds Surgeries and Adopts Villages to Change Lives; Read on
Did You Know Mahesh Babu Funds Surgeries and Adopts Villages to Change Lives; Read on
Beyond films, Mahesh Babu is known for impactful philanthropy. He supports children’s medical care, runs NGOs, and has adopted villages, quietly transforming many lives while continuing to shine as one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars.
Philanthropy at the Heart
Superstar Mahesh Babu is deeply committed to helping underprivileged children and communities. Through NGOs and trusts he supports, including Rainbow Children’s Hospital, he has funded life-saving heart surgeries for over a thousand kids, offering them a chance at a healthy, brighter future. His sustained contributions continue to transform countless young lives across vulnerable sections nationwide.
Village Development and Social Work
Mahesh Babu has adopted two villages, including his ancestral hamlet, providing full infrastructure like roads, schools, electricity, and healthcare. His hands-on approach ensures that residents get sustainable access to essential services, transforming these villages into model communities in the region while setting an example for fellow celebrities.
Charity Organizations and NGO Efforts
He co-manages the non-profit Heal A Child and works with several other NGOs, sometimes personally overseeing initiatives. These organizations focus on healthcare, education, and child welfare. His consistent involvement highlights that Mahesh Babu’s philanthropy goes beyond donations; he invests time, effort, and vision to make tangible differences.
Stellar Film Career and Recognition
Aside from his social work, Mahesh Babu remains a leading figure in Telugu cinema. Blockbusters like Pokiri, Athadu, and 1: Nenokkadine showcase his acting prowess. He has won multiple Filmfare Awards South, including for Srimanthudu and Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, blending cinematic success with meaningful social contributions.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.