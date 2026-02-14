- Home
- Entertainment
- THIS Star Heroine Rejected Mahesh Babu Twice? A Missed Opportunity Fans Still Talk About
THIS Star Heroine Rejected Mahesh Babu Twice? A Missed Opportunity Fans Still Talk About
Mahesh Babu has acted with many heroines. But one star heroine rejected him. Not just once, but she said no twice. Because of this, a rare on-screen pair was missed.
Mahesh Babu busy with `Varanasi`
Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently working on a global film, 'Varanasi,' directed by Rajamouli. This is their first movie together, targeting a global audience. It's now filming.
The heroine who rejected Mahesh Babu twice
Meanwhile, no heroine would say no to a film with Mahesh Babu. Many are waiting for a chance. But one heroine rejected him twice, once for being younger and once for an older sister role.
The heroine who rejected Mahesh Babu was Soundarya
The heroine who rejected Mahesh Babu twice was none other than Soundarya. She was a natural actress who worked with all top stars. She was first chosen for 'Yuvaraju' but declined.
Soundarya said no to playing his sister
A similar incident happened with the movie 'Arjun.' Shriya was paired with Mahesh Babu, and Keerthi Reddy played his sister. Initially, Soundarya was asked for the sister role but refused.
`Varanasi` next year
If Soundarya and Mahesh Babu had acted together, they would have been a wonderful pair. It was a wish for many fans. Sadly, Soundarya passed away before it could happen.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.