    Atrangi Re audience review: Dhanush takes limelight in Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan movie; check fan reactions

    Aanand L Rai is a master in his craft when it comes to weaving great stories. Did his offering Atrangi Re not live till the minds of the audiences? Here's what we know about the same. In the movie, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush are in atrangi roles.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 12:24 PM IST
    Aanand L Rai is a master in his craft when it comes to weaving simple but interesting stories which are larger-than-life. Whether it is Tanu Weds Manu or Kundan and Zoya's love story in Raanjhana, Rai knows to add all elements of emotions in the movie. In Atrangi Re, which is being streamed on  Disney+Hotstar, the characters are totally atrangi. We see Rinku (Sara Ali Khan) having a habit of running away from her home to find her lover Sajjad (Akshay Kumar).  

    She also feels that he has been waiting for her, and the only way to manifest the same is by running and marrying him. Is that wrong? Although, Rinku's family has a different opinion to think. They want her to forcefully get married to a Tamil Brahmin Vishnu (Dhanush) to get rid of her so that she never comes back. 

    What looks like a love triangle between Rinku-Sajjad-Vishnu, is something you would obviously imagine. The premise of the situation is very tricky. There is a superb twist that the director gets, which is an important part in the narrative. The movie is proof that Sara is yet trying to find her niche in the acting industry. Dhanush rises in the movie as an actor opposite veteran star Akshay Kumar who takes a role many A-listers may say a no. Now here is how audiences have reacted to the film.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2021, 12:26 PM IST
