- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss Fame, Karthika Deepam, Shobha Shetty Secretly Married? Shocking Photos Go Viral
Bigg Boss Fame, Karthika Deepam, Shobha Shetty Secretly Married? Shocking Photos Go Viral
It's been two years since her engagement, but Bigg Boss beauty and Karthika Deepam serial villain Shobha Shetty hasn't tied the knot yet. Just as fans were wondering why she hasn't married, Shobha Shetty's wedding photos have surfaced.
Shobha Shetty's Secret Marriage?
It's been two years since Kannada beauty, Telugu serial actress, and Bigg Boss star Shobha Shetty got engaged. Shobha, who fell for her co-star Yashwanth Reddy, got engaged last year. Just as fans were asking why she hadn't married yet, her wedding video has now gone viral.
An Address for Controversies
Shobha Shetty, known from 'Agnisakshi,' shot to fame with 'Karthika Deepam.' She gained more popularity on Telugu Bigg Boss and later entered Kannada Bigg Boss 11 as a wild card, becoming known for controversies in both shows.
Popularity with Karthika Deepam Serial
Shobha Shetty gained fame with 'Karthika Deepam.' In the Bigg Boss house, she revealed her love for co-star Yashwanth Reddy. They got engaged in April 2024 and recently celebrated their anniversary.
Wedding Photos Go Viral
Moreover, when asked about the wedding, Shobha said it would be this year. But she gave no updates. Now, shocking everyone, her wedding video and photos are going viral on social media.
Fans Questioning on Social Media
The viral video and photos show Shobha Shetty and Yashwanth Reddy getting married. Seeing them in traditional attire performing rituals has left everyone surprised, asking when the wedding happened.
For a Jewelry Ad
However, it seems they didn't really get married. The viral photos and videos are reportedly from a shoot for a jewelry brand ad. After learning the truth, netizens are now asking when they will actually get married.