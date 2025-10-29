- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Clashes With Farhana Bhatt in Explosive Fight: 'I’m getting paid more.."
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Clashes With Farhana Bhatt in Explosive Fight: 'I’m getting paid more.."
The Bigg Boss 19 house is heating up as tensions rise between Mridul Tiwari and Farhana Bhatt. Explosive fights, alliances, and confrontations are keeping fans hooked, with promos fueling curiosity and debates online.
Rising Tensions in the House
The atmosphere inside Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 house is growing intense. Housemates are constantly trying to assert dominance, leading to daily arguments and confrontations. Fans are glued to screens as explosive promos on Jio Hotstar keep them hooked, with viewers actively commenting and taking sides.
Mridul Tiwari Takes on Farhana Bhatt
A recent promo shows a fiery clash between Mridul Tiwari and Farhana Bhatt. Mridul mocks Farhana, saying, “You should eat one thing: shame,” to which she replies, “Who are you?” Mridul asserts his worth, taunting her further: “I’m getting paid more than your annual income just for sitting here.” Nearby housemates burst into laughter, while fans remain divided over who to support.
The Feud Spreads Among Housemates
Another promo reveals how the clash has impacted other housemates, including Praneet and Tanya. Gaurav Khanna warns Mridul, “Beware, if you extend your hand to anyone you don’t want to do it to.” Praneet accuses Farhana of stirring trouble, while Tanya attempts to defend herself, leading to a heated argument with Praneet.
Fans Await Wednesday’s Episode
These promos have left viewers eager to see the next turn of events. The escalating tensions, alliances, and confrontations make Wednesday’s episode one of the most anticipated of the season. Fans are keen to see which housemates gain the upper hand in this intense and dramatic environment.