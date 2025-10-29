Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Quits Show Midway? Here's What We Know
After Daboo Malik's cryptic remark generated suspicion over Amaal Mallik leaving Bigg Boss 19, the singer's aunt has explained the situation.
Amaal Mallik Quits Show Midway?
Amaal Mallik, a singer-composer, has once again become embroiled in the Bigg Boss 19 scandal. After his father, Daboo Malik, made a mysterious remark on social media, many speculated that Amaal would be leaving the show midway. Daboo had written, “Bahut Hogaya .. Ab Bass … Milten Hain 28th Oct …. Music is our real destiny," leading many to believe he was hinting at Amaal’s exit.
Amaal Mallik Quits Show Midway?
However, Amaal's aunt, Roshan Gary, has addressed the situation and cleared the air. In a statement to Filmygyan, she said, “Has he ever said in his post that let’s meet Amaal? Has he mentioned that Amaal is coming? He just said, ‘Enough is enough now.’ He just meant that enough of social media and now let’s concentrate on music. It’s not connected to Amaal." Her answer has temporarily put the allegations to bed, but conjecture over Amaal's future on the program remains.
Amaal Mallik Quits Show Midway?
The drama does not end there. Tensions have only risen as Amaal Mallik and participant Farhana Bhatt got into a furious confrontation during a captaincy duty. The fight apparently erupted after Farhana tore Neelam's letter from the house, which infuriated the other roommates. The fight escalated when Amaal grabbed Farhana's plate and reportedly made disparaging remarks about her and her mother.
Amaal Mallik Quits Show Midway?
In an interview, Roshan Gary sparked fury by labelling Farhana a "terrorist," a statement that went viral.
Amaal Mallik Quits Show Midway?
Bhaskar Bhatt, Farhana's brother, vehemently opposed Roshan's comments, telling Dainik Bhaskar that the language was "inappropriate" and that she "should apologise for her public statement."
Amaal Mallik Quits Show Midway?
Bhaskar also reacted to Amaal's recent attitude on Bigg Boss 19, stating, "Whatever Amaal has stated is incorrect. When you go after family members or others who aren't even participating in the game, you're doing something terribly wrong."
Amaal Mallik Quits Show Midway?
He elaborated: "Amaal's father had come on the weekend and apologised, but if this behaviour continues, there's clearly a problem."
Amaal Mallik Quits Show Midway?
He also pushed Amaal to take greater responsibility, noting, "Amaal is a public figure. People like him and follow him; therefore, he should avoid saying such things, especially regarding his family."