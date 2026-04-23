The Bollywood movie 'Dhurandhar' is trending at number one on Netflix. What's amazing is that it has held this top spot for over a month. Ranveer Singh stars in the film, which Aditya Dhar directed, with Sara Arjun as the heroine. The movie, released last year, was a blockbuster that shook the box office. Now, it's creating a storm on OTT as well. Its sequel, 'Dhurandhar 2', also came out recently and is still running in theatres.