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Dhurandhar to Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Netflix India Top 10 Trending Movies and Shows This Week
From Dhurandhar to Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Netflix India’s latest top 10 list is packed with trending movies and shows. Here’s what audiences are binge-watching this week and what’s dominating the charts
Netflix's Top 10 Movies in India
People are giving more priority to watching movies on OTT platforms. There's a huge demand for films on major services, and Netflix is one of the biggest. Currently, a Pawan Kalyan movie is trending nationwide and is in the top 10. The film, which was a box-office disaster, is now a hit on OTT. However, it couldn't overtake a popular Bollywood movie. Let's dive into the top 10 list and see where 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' ranks.
Number 1 - Dhurandhar
The Bollywood movie 'Dhurandhar' is trending at number one on Netflix. What's amazing is that it has held this top spot for over a month. Ranveer Singh stars in the film, which Aditya Dhar directed, with Sara Arjun as the heroine. The movie, released last year, was a blockbuster that shook the box office. Now, it's creating a storm on OTT as well. Its sequel, 'Dhurandhar 2', also came out recently and is still running in theatres.
Number 2 - 'Youth'
The Tamil movie 'Youth' is trending in second place across India. Audiences are really enjoying it. The film dropped on OTT just last week and is already making a big splash. It had also received a great response in theatres. Ken Karunas' team directed the movie, and he also plays the main lead in this coming-of-age romantic comedy.
Number 3 - Border 2
Anurag Singh's 'Border 2' is trending at the third position. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, and audiences are watching it a lot. Released in January, the movie became a huge blockbuster. It arrived on OTT last month and is still trending in the top ranks, which is quite impressive. At number four, the show 'WrestleMania Vegas' is trending.
Number 5 - 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'
It's great to see a Telugu movie at number five, and it's Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'. Harish Shankar directed the film, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna are the heroines. The film, released on March 19, was a disaster at the box office. But since its OTT release last week, it's winning over the home audience and trending at number five on Netflix.
Top 6 - Roaster (Hindi Movie)
Top 7 - Mardaani 3 (Hindi Movie)
Top 8 - Maamla Legal Hai (Hindi Show)
Top 9 - Tu Ya Main (Hindi Movie)
Top 10 - The Great Indian Kapil Show
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