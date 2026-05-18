The 'Welcome To The Jungle' title track is out, sparking nostalgia with its star cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Raveena Tandon. The reimagined song, however, has received mixed reactions, with some social media users calling it "messy."

Monday brought nostalgia among cinephiles with the release of the 'Welcome To The Jungle' title track. The original title track of the first film has been reimagined with new lyrics and, of course, with new members on board. While the song transported many to early 2000s filmy era when Akshay Kumar was ruling the box office with a string of comedy blockbusters, it also drew mixed reactions, with some calling it "messy."

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"Music was OK main attraction was Nostalgia in the Title Track Expected a better choreography though," a social media user on X wrote. "Funny but messy," another user commented. Many even got excited to see veterans Akshay, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty in one frame together. "Akshay + Suniel what a combo Purane din yaad agye," a fan wrote. "Akshay Kumar + Suniel Shetty + Ravina Tandon = Pure Nostalgia," another one commented.

The title track, originally composed by Sajid-Wajid and recreated by Vikram Montrose, has vocals from Shaan, Priya Patidar, and Vikram Montrose himself.

Behind the Music

Speaking about the music, Director Ahmed Khan said, "We wanted every song in Welcome To The Jungle to feel cinematic, entertaining, and mounted on a massive scale. Music plays a huge role in building the world and energy of the film."

Vikram Montrose, Music Director, shared, "This soundtrack celebrates everything audiences love about big Bollywood entertainers. The idea was to create songs that feel energetic, stylish, theatrical, and instantly memorable.

About the Film and Franchise

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Welcome To The Jungle will be out soon. Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Krushna Abhishek, and Aftab Shivdasani among others are also a part of the film.

The original 'Welcome' released in 2007 featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal, and was directed by Anees Bazmee. Its sequel, 'Welcome Back', released in 2015, starred John Abraham and Shruti Haasan. (ANI)