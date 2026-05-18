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Inside CSK All-Rounder Shivam Dube's ₹12 Crore South Mumbai Apartment & Its Luxury Interiors
Shivam Dube resides in a ₹12 crore luxury apartment in South Mumbai. His home features skyline views, plush interiors, smart amenities, and a fitness area. With modern upgrades and family life alongside wife Anjum Khan.
Location In South Mumbai
Shivam Dube’s residence is in South Mumbai, known for heritage charm and modern skyscrapers. The area includes Worli, Prabhadevi, and Lower Parel, offering proximity to Wankhede Stadium and top training academies.
Property Value
His apartment is valued at around ₹12 crore, depending on tower, floor height, and carpet area. This range is typical for athlete-level homes in South Mumbai’s premium high-rises.
Interior Theme
The interiors follow a modern luxe theme with warm lighting and contemporary decor. Recent upgrades include new fixtures and wall accents, highlighting his preference for spacious layouts and ambient tones.
Living And Kitchen Spaces
The apartment features a spacious living room with full-height windows, premium marble or wooden flooring, and a modular kitchen design. Plush interiors emphasize comfort and modern utility.
Fitness And Smart Features
A dedicated fitness or conditioning area supports his training needs. Smart home features enhance convenience, aligning with his professional lifestyle and growing prominence in Indian cricket.
Dube’s residence reflects both personal comfort and professional utility. With rising fame, brand deals, and family life with wife Anjum Khan, his South Mumbai home balances luxury with practicality.
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