Suriya’s Karuppu has gone viral after theatre clips sparked comparisons with Stranger Things. Fans pointed to its red skies, neon lighting, and deity-inspired Karuppasamy avatar, linking it to Vecna’s eerie aesthetic. The buzz has boosted online chatter despite mixed audience reviews.

Suriya’s latest film Karuppu has finally hit theatres after delays, and it has quickly become a talking point on social media. While the film marks his return to the big screen in a major role, it is the visual styling of certain sequences that has unexpectedly gone viral.

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Fans have been actively sharing theatre-shot clips online, especially moments featuring Suriya’s deity-inspired transformation, which have sparked widespread discussion and meme trends.

Red Backdrops and Visual Style Trigger ‘Vecna’ Comparisons

A major chunk of the online chatter revolves around comparisons with the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Viewers noticed that certain scenes in Karuppu feature dramatic red lighting, stormy skies, and eerie visual framing.

These elements led fans to compare Suriya’s Karuppasamy-inspired avatar with the character Vecna. Viral posts on X included comments jokingly calling the sequence a “Vecna cameo” and highlighting the similarity in tone and atmosphere.

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Karuppasamy Avatar Becomes the Focus of Discussion

In Karuppu, Suriya appears in a powerful transformation sequence based on Karuppasamy, a local deity. This divine, larger-than-life depiction is what most viewers linked to Vecna’s dark and supernatural aesthetic.

Some fans even drew playful parallels between characters, suggesting that Trisha Krishnan’s role in the film reminded them of “Eleven” from Stranger Things, adding to the crossover comparisons circulating online.

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Plot Overview of ‘Karuppu’

The story of Karuppu follows Suriya as Saravanan, a lawyer who becomes associated with a divine force linked to Karuppasamy. The narrative centers on a father-daughter duo who face injustice after being robbed and trapped within a corrupt legal system.

Blending fantasy and social drama, the film attempts to combine mythological elements with a modern legal conflict, creating a stylized narrative framework.

Mixed Audience Response and Critical Take

Audience reactions to Karuppu have been divided. While some viewers appreciated its ambitious concept and visual storytelling, others felt the narrative lacked consistency in parts.

A review excerpt noted that the first half is “cleverly written” and builds the fantasy premise effectively, but the film later becomes uneven as the conflict unfolds, with moments that feel overly convenient or inconsistent in logic.