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Sreeleela’s Mother Swarnalatha Reacts to Viral Dating Rumours With Tilak Varma; Here's What She Said
Sreeleela’s mother, Swarnalatha, reacted to viral rumours linking the actress with cricketer Tilak Varma. Denying the speculation, she called the claims baseless and said Sreeleela is currently focused on her films and studies.
Temple Visit Sparks Dating Rumours
Rumours about actress Sreeleela and cricketer Tilak Varma started after both were spotted visiting the Tirumala Tirupati temple on Vaikuntha Ekadashi. Since they visited on the same day, social media users quickly assumed the two were together, leading to widespread speculation about a possible relationship.
IPL Appearance Adds More Buzz
The rumours gained more attention during an IPL match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Sreeleela’s mother, Swarnalatha, was seen sitting in the VIP section reserved for Mumbai Indians players’ families. This immediately sparked fresh discussions online, with many believing her presence was connected to Tilak Varma.
Sreeleela’s Mother Reacts
Swarnalatha recently addressed the rumours and strongly denied them. She called the stories completely baseless and expressed disappointment over how quickly people spread gossip without verifying facts. According to her, unnecessary assumptions are being made despite there being no truth behind the alleged relationship rumours involving Sreeleela and Tilak Varma.
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Actress Focused on Career and Studies
Swarnalatha also shared that Sreeleela is currently focused on balancing her acting career and education. After recently completing her doctor’s degree, the actress is now concentrating on post-graduation studies alongside films. Earlier too, Sreeleela had faced relationship rumours when she was linked with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan.
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