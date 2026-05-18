Swarnalatha recently addressed the rumours and strongly denied them. She called the stories completely baseless and expressed disappointment over how quickly people spread gossip without verifying facts. According to her, unnecessary assumptions are being made despite there being no truth behind the alleged relationship rumours involving Sreeleela and Tilak Varma.

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