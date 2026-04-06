- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar To Baahubali: Highest Combined World Wide Box Office Earnings of Film Franchises
Dhurandhar To Baahubali: Highest Combined World Wide Box Office Earnings of Film Franchises
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' franchise created a storm at the box office. There was a huge craze for Aditya Dhar's films. We're looking at Indian movies whose both parts together made a massive killing at the worldwide box office
These film franchises earned big money
Ponniyin Selvan
The two parts of the film 'Ponniyin Selvan' together did a business of ₹833 crore worldwide. The film is at number 7 on the list of highest-grossing two-part films. The first part of 'Ponniyin Selvan' collected ₹488 crore and the second part made ₹345 crore.
Robot
Kantara
KGF
Pushpa
Baahubali
Superstar Prabhas's 'Baahubali' franchise showed its power at the worldwide box office. The first part collected ₹650 crore, and the second part earned ₹1810.60 crore. The total collection for both parts is a massive ₹2460.60 crore, putting the film at the second spot.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2: Sara Arjun celebrates success, pens note for unsung heroes
Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' created a hurricane at the worldwide box office. The film's first part earned ₹1347.40 crore, and the second has made ₹1564.30 crore so far. The total collection for both parts has reached ₹2911.7 crore, making it the number one movie on this list.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.