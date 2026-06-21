On 'Kabir Singh's' 7th anniversary, Nikita Dutta says the 2019 blockbuster was a major turning point, transforming industry perceptions of her and paving the way for her to sign lead roles in Bollywood films.

Nikita Dutta on Kabir Singh's Career Impact Speaking to ANI on the anniversary of 'Kabir Singh', the actor looked back at the film that she describes as a major turning point in her Bollywood journey.Discussing how the film influenced her career, Dutta said, "Kabir Singh came to me at a point when I was trying to find my way into films. After Kabir Singh I was looked at much differently with respect to casting. I signed my first two films as a lead. This film gave me the change in perception that I needed." Recalling the Filming Experience The actor also recalled her experience working on the film and sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor. While 'Kabir Singh' went on to generate widespread discussion among audiences, Dutta said the focus during filming was solely on the work at hand. "The movie was something that was loved and discussed by the masses. However while shooting for the film, the thought was never about the end result. I took the film by the day. Just tried to do what I could in every scene. It was Vanga sir's vision that brought out this result. Shahid's focus during filming was extremely admirable," she said. Future Projects and Aspirations Dutta also spoke about her recent project choices, including her appearance in Netflix's action thriller 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins' (2025), and her desire to continue exploring varied genres. "My concious manifestation is always for great work to come my way. It's always been my utmost priority. I then try to make efforts so no character looks the same. But there are still so many genres like action, comedy that I want to be a part of and push my limits as actor even more," she said. On Headlining 'Nazdeekiyan' The actor is next set to headline 'Nazdeekiyan', an upcoming Prime Video India series produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. The project marks her first collaboration with Dharmatic, the digital content arm backed by Karan Johar.Speaking about joining the series, Dutta said, "I feel Karan Johar is the family-romcom genius we have in these times. Being a part of his dramedy feels like a wish fulfilled since I started acting. There was no way I could let go of it when it was offered to me."Described as a contemporary relationship drama, 'Nazdeekiyan' features Dutta in a central role alongside Paresh Pahuja, Aakanksha Singh and Taaha Shah. The series is slated to stream on Prime Video India.Dutta was last seen in 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins', where she starred alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) As 'Kabir Singh' completed seven years since its release, actor Nikita Dutta has reflected on the film's lasting impact on her career, saying the 2019 blockbuster transformed industry perceptions of her and paved the way for leading roles in Bollywood.Speaking to ANI on the anniversary of 'Kabir Singh', the actor looked back at the film that she describes as a major turning point in her Bollywood journey.Discussing how the film influenced her career, Dutta said, "Kabir Singh came to me at a point when I was trying to find my way into films. After Kabir Singh I was looked at much differently with respect to casting. I signed my first two films as a lead. This film gave me the change in perception that I needed."The actor also recalled her experience working on the film and sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor. While 'Kabir Singh' went on to generate widespread discussion among audiences, Dutta said the focus during filming was solely on the work at hand. "The movie was something that was loved and discussed by the masses. However while shooting for the film, the thought was never about the end result. I took the film by the day. Just tried to do what I could in every scene. It was Vanga sir's vision that brought out this result. Shahid's focus during filming was extremely admirable," she said.Dutta also spoke about her recent project choices, including her appearance in Netflix's action thriller 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins' (2025), and her desire to continue exploring varied genres. "My concious manifestation is always for great work to come my way. It's always been my utmost priority. I then try to make efforts so no character looks the same. But there are still so many genres like action, comedy that I want to be a part of and push my limits as actor even more," she said.The actor is next set to headline 'Nazdeekiyan', an upcoming Prime Video India series produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. The project marks her first collaboration with Dharmatic, the digital content arm backed by Karan Johar.Speaking about joining the series, Dutta said, "I feel Karan Johar is the family-romcom genius we have in these times. Being a part of his dramedy feels like a wish fulfilled since I started acting. There was no way I could let go of it when it was offered to me."Described as a contemporary relationship drama, 'Nazdeekiyan' features Dutta in a central role alongside Paresh Pahuja, Aakanksha Singh and Taaha Shah. The series is slated to stream on Prime Video India.Dutta was last seen in 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins', where she starred alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source