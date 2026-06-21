The cast of 'Chennai Love Story,' including Kiran Abbavaraam and Sri Gouri Priya, visited the Tirumala temple to pray for their film's success. The movie's release date has been announced as July 24 by the makers.

'Chennai Love Story' Cast Visits Tirumala

The lead cast of the movie Chennai Love Story visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple to offer prayers regarding the success of their upcoming film. Kiran Abbavaraam, Sri Gouri Priya and music director Mani Sharma offered their prayers at the Tirumala temple.

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The movie is directed by Ravi Namburii and produced by Sai Rajesh and SKN under the banner Amrutha Mass JV. In the photos, Kiran Abbavaraam wore a black shirt complimented with a white lungi. Actress Gouri Priya appeared elegant as she wore an ethnic yellow saree.

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year. The temple attracts many celebrities, politicians, and athletes, who visit to seek blessings.

Release Date and Song Details

Meanwhile, the makers of Chennai Love Story have announced the release date of the movie today. Actor Kiran Abbavaraam shared the announcement on his X handle today. "July 24th.. save the date!! You will surely feel all the love and magic!" wrote Kiran Abbavaraam. https://x.com/Kiran_Abbavaram/status/2068549813453615289

The makers recently released a song titled 'Jigithara' from the film. It was sung by Karthik and composed by Mani Sharma.