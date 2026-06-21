Jennifer Aniston mourned the death of 'Friends' director James Burrows, 85. She penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, calling the legendary sitcom director a 'father figure' who guided, celebrated, and supported her throughout her career.

Actress Jennifer Aniston paid a heartfelt tribute to popular sitcom 'Friends' director James Burrows, who passed away on Friday. He was 85. The actress penned a heartwarming note for James Burrows, describing the filmmaker as a "father figure" in his life.

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"Papa Burrows. The hardest thing about writing this is that you spent a lifetime making people feel loved, and now it feels impossible to put all of that love into a few paragraphs," Aniston wrote on Instagram on Sunday (India Time)," wrote Aniston.

She continued, "He called us his 'kids' -- 'Where are the kids?' 'Let's see if the kids can make the joke work.' No pressure. His own incredible children were generous enough to share him with all of us who were lucky enough to experience his unicorn presence. He was a father figure to me. He always checked in on me. He worried about me, celebrated me, taught me, guided me, and held me through the hardest times and the best of times. He spoiled us rotten."

The actress shared her learnings from the late director. "Most of all, he taught us--the kids--how important it is to love and respect one another. To take care of each other. To have each other's backs and support each other, no matter what. And we did just that. I miss your voice. I miss your laugh. I miss your brilliance. Wherever you are, I hope someone is asking, "Where are the kids?" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Family Confirms News

Burrows passed away on Friday, with his family confirming the news in a statement to People magazine."We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James 'Jimmy' Burrows, who passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his loving family. For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world," the family said in a statement.

A Legendary Career in Television

According to the outlet, Burrows is often credited as the father of the modern sitcom. Along with his stint on 'Friends,' he also co-created the iconic '80s bar comedy 'Cheers,' directed 75 episodes of 'Taxi' and helmed every episode of 'Will & Grace' from 1998 to 2020.

Among his dozens of other TV directing credits are 'The Bob Newhart Show', 'Rhoda', 'The Betty White Show', 'Laverne & Shirley', 'Lou Grant', 'The Tony Randall Show', 'The Associates', 'The Stockard Channing Show', 'The Hogan Family', 'Night Court', 'Dear John', 'Ladies Man', 'Wings', 'Frasier', 'NewsRadio', 'Third Rock from the Sun', 'Pearl', 'Dharma & Greg', 'Caroline in the City', 'George & Leo', 'The Class', 'Courting Alex', 'Back to You', 'Two and a Half Men', 'The Big Bang Theory', 'Hank', 'Up All Night', 'Better with You', '2 Broke Girls', 'Partners', 'Mike & Molly' and 'The Millers'. (ANI)