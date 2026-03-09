- Home
The upcoming spy action drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also known as Dhurandhar 2, has created a new Bollywood record. Even before paid previews begin, the film has already become the highest-grossing movie in advance preview bookings.
2 Lakh Tickets Sold for Dhurandhar: The Revenge Previews
Over 2 lakh tickets have already been sold nationwide for the paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Hindi leads with 1,94,331 tickets, followed by Tamil (7,303), Telugu (3,891), Malayalam (338), and Kannada (198), taking the total to 2,06,061 tickets sold so far.
How many shows per language for the paid previews?
Talking about the shows, by the second day, tickets were sold for 7,510 paid preview shows of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. The Hindi version has the most shows at 7,214. Meanwhile, online bookings were made for 14 shows in Kannada, 90 in Telugu, 149 in Tamil, and 43 in Malayalam.
How much did 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' earn from advance bookings?
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has earned about ₹12.29 crore in just two days from its paid preview advance bookings. Here is the collection breakdown by language: - Hindi: ₹12,07,25,641.27 - Kannada: ₹64,050 - Telugu: ₹9,47,615 - Tamil: ₹9,91,977.35 - Malayalam: ₹96,114 Total collection is ₹12,28,92,547. **Note:** This figure does not include blocked seats. If we include those, the collection jumps to approximately ₹18.1 crore.
'Dhurandhar 2' becomes the highest-grossing paid preview film in Bollywood
'Dhurandhar 2' has created a new benchmark for paid previews, becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film in this category. Here are the top 3 films by paid preview earnings: 1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Approx. ₹12.29 crore (with 9 days still to go for the previews). 2. Stree 2: ₹9.40 crore. 3. Chennai Express: ₹6.75 crore.
