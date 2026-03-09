India’s emphatic T20 World Cup victory at home saw Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan celebrate with dance moves, while record-breaking performances and a massive crowd in Ahmedabad made the triumph unforgettable.

India’s cricket team delivered a landmark victory on March 8, 2026, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the T20 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The triumph, India’s first on home soil, was witnessed by more than 86,000 fans and marked their biggest winning margin in tournament history, surpassing the 93-run win against Namibia earlier in the competition.

Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Abhishek Sharma starred in the final, ensuring India’s dominance. Yet the celebrations after the match stole the spotlight. Hardik Pandya broke into garba moves, while Kishan responded with bhangra steps. The duo then joined forces in a humorous “crash plane” groove, drawing laughter from teammates and fans before parting with their girlfriends, Mahieka Sharma and Aditi.

Record Margin and Emotional Reflections

India’s 96-run win now ranks among the largest in T20 World Cup history, alongside West Indies’ 107-run victory over Zimbabwe in 2026 and South Africa’s 104-run triumph against Bangladesh in 2022. India also featured in the highest match aggregates in knockout history, with 499 runs in the semifinal against England and 414 in the final against New Zealand.

The road to the title included crucial wins over England and West Indies, with the latter clash in the Super Eights proving decisive. Hardik Pandya, emotional after the victory, declared his ambition to win ten more ICC titles in the next decade. “From yesterday I knew we are champions. Losing wasn’t a thought,” he said, recalling the semifinal against England and praising teammates Samson and Kishan for their resilience.

For New Zealand, the defeat marked their second T20 World Cup final loss, joining Pakistan and Sri Lanka as teams with multiple runner-up finishes.