Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly secured a huge ₹150 crore digital rights deal with JioHotstar, making it one of the biggest OTT acquisitions in recent years. The first installment had earlier sold its streaming rights to Netflix for ₹85 crore, but the sequel has nearly doubled that figure due to rising anticipation and the growing demand for large-scale theatrical entertainers.

The film is also making headlines because of its unusual streaming strategy. While JioHotstar will exclusively stream the movie in India, Netflix will reportedly handle international streaming rights. Fans are especially excited because the OTT version is expected to feature an extended and uncensored cut that will be longer than the theatrical release.