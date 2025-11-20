Dhurandhar Star: Ranveer Singh To Sanjay Dutt; Know Real Age of Actors
Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' is set to release in theaters on December 5th. People are eagerly waiting for this action-thriller movie. So, before the film's release, let's find out the real-life ages of its star cast
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh is seen in the lead hero role in the film 'Dhurandhar'. As for Ranveer Singh's real-life age, he is currently 40 years old.
Sanjay Dutt
In Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar', Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Pakistani police officer Chaudhary Aslam. Sanjay is currently 66 years old.
Akshaye Khanna
In this film, Akshaye Khanna will be seen as the son of Pakistani police officer Chaudhary Aslam. Akshaye Khanna is currently 50 years old.
R. Madhavan
Along with Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan is also in the film, who will reportedly be seen playing the character of NSA Chief Ajit Doval. As for R. Madhavan's age, he is 55.
Arjun Rampal
In this film, Arjun Rampal is playing the character of the dangerous terrorist Ilyas Kashmiri. Arjun is 52 years old.
Sara Arjun
Sara Arjun will be seen in Aditya Dhar's action-thriller 'Dhurandhar'. 20-year-old Sara Arjun will be seen romancing actor Ranveer Singh, who is 20 years older.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.