Dhurandhar To Alpha: 5 Upcoming Bollywood Spy Movies; Check Here
Dhurandhar To Alpha: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 'Dhurandhar' is about to be released. Before this movie arrives, let's find out which thriller films are set to create a storm at the box office in the coming time
Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R Madhavan will be seen in the film 'Dhurandhar'. This action thriller will hit theaters on December 5th.
Alpha
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will be seen in the lead roles in the film 'Alpha'. Bobby Deol will appear as the villain. According to media reports, this film will be released on April 17, 2026.
G2
Wamiqa Gabbi, Emraan Hashmi, Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini will star in the action film 'G2'. The movie is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.
Pathaan 2
After the success of 'Pathaan', the makers are now making its second part. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham will be in lead roles. As per reports, it will release in 2026.
Tiger vs Pathaan
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen together in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. According to media reports, the script is still being worked on, so the release date has not been announced yet.