Dhurandhar Star Cast Net Worth: Ranveer Singh to Sanjay Dutt; Check Here
Dhurandhar Star Cast Net Worth: This film by director Aditya Dhar is releasing in theaters on December 5th this year. It's a spy action-thriller, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch it. Check Net worth of star cast
Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar
Director Aditya Dhar's spy action-thriller Dhurandhar has a star-studded cast. The trailer, released on Tuesday, showed off the awesome looks of all the stars. Meanwhile, we're about to tell you about the net worth of the film's five main stars.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt has a special role in the film Dhurandhar. He looked pretty awesome in the trailer. According to reports, he has a net worth of 295 crores. Sanjay has also been waiting for a hit for years.
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal is seen with a completely different look, style, and character in the film Dhurandhar. Arjun has been waiting for his films to be a hit for a long time. According to reports, he has a net worth of 350 crores.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead role in Dhurandhar, is seen in a completely different look. Talking about his net worth, he is the owner of 362 crores. It's worth noting that Ranveer hasn't delivered a hit in a while.
Akshaye Khanna
Akshaye Khanna is ruling the box office. His film Chhaava, released this year, was a blockbuster. In Dhurandhar, he's also in a fierce role. According to reports, he has property worth 167 crores.
R Madhavan
It's hard to recognize R. Madhavan in the film Dhurandhar. His look is completely different. According to reports, Madhavan has a net worth of 115 crores.
