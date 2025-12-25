- Home
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' has left every Bollywood star's film behind, claiming record for highest-grossing Bollywood movie. Whether it's Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan, everyone is now behind. Read the latest box office report for ‘Dhurandhar’
Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' breaks SRK's 'Jawan' record
'Jawan' was the top earner. Now, 'Dhurandhar' is the highest-grossing film.
How 'Dhurandhar' broke 'Jawan's' record on the 21st day?
As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Dhurandhar' collected ₹20.90 crore on day 20. By day 21, its total collection crossed ₹647 crore, surpassing 'Jawan's' ₹643.87 crore.
Bollywood's top 5 highest-grossing films, four in the 600 crore club
Top 5 Bollywood films in India: 1. Dhurandhar: ₹644 cr+ 2. Jawan: ₹643.87 cr 3. Stree 2: ₹627.02 cr 4. Chhava: ₹600.10 cr 5. Animal: ₹556.36 cr.
Top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office
- Dangal: ₹1968.03 crore
- Jawan: ₹1148.32 crore
- Pathaan: ₹1050.3 crore
- Dhurandhar: ₹960.05 crore+ (still running)
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan: ₹918.18 crore
