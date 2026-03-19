Hrithik Roshan announces his production debut with brother Eshaan Roshan for two Prime Video projects: 'Storm' and 'Mess'. He unveiled the first looks at a Mumbai event, sharing his personal story of overcoming fear to become an actor.

Hrithik Roshan has expressed excitement as he steps into a new phase of his career as a producer, collaborating with his brother Eshaan Roshan for the upcoming Prime Video projects 'Storm' and 'Mess'. The actor unveiled the first look of both projects at the Prime Video 2026 Release Slate event held in Mumbai on Thursday.

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Speaking about his transition into production, Hrithik shared that the journey initially seemed daunting to him. "I became an actor out of fear. Fear of failure. Every instinct of my body said that it's going to be impossible, and I pushed through that impossibility and from that, HRX was born. It was born out of hopelessness to transformation," the actor said.

First Look: Comedy film 'Mess'

At the event, Hrithik also introduced the first look of the comedy film 'Mess', which features Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. "The film follows the story of a group of robbers who break into the house of a man with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). As the night goes on, the robbers slowly realise that the situation inside the house is not what they expected, and they may be the ones who need to survive the night," as per the press release.

The original screenplay of 'Mess' was written by American writer Paul Soter, while the adapted screenplay and dialogue are by Kapil Sawant. The film is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan.

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First Look: Thriller series 'Storm'

In addition to 'Mess', Hrithik also unveiled the teaser of another project, 'Storm', a series featuring an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, Saba Azad, Suvinder Pal Vicky, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajit Kapur, Ashok Pathak, Gautam Rode and Priyanka Setia in prominent roles.

The description of the project reads, "When a sustainable housing project unravels into a deadly scam, five women--each nursing wounds, dreams, and secrets--are drawn into a web of deception that threatens to crush them or set them free," as per Prime Video.

The series has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh and is produced by Hrithik Roshan and Eshaan Roshan.

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The Prime Video 2026 release slate event is currently taking place in Mumbai. (ANI)