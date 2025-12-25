Dhurandhar Actor Ranveer Singh Famously REJECTED These 5 Films; Check List
Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the success of 'Dhurandhar'. He has worked in many hit films in his career. Along with this, he has also rejected several movies. Now, another film's name has been added to this list
Don 3
According to media reports, Ranveer Singh was approached for Farhan Akhtar's film. He had agreed, but then Ranveer Singh refused to work in it.
Animal
The 2023 film 'Animal' rocked the box office. The makers' first choice was Ranveer Singh, but he rejected it. After that, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in the lead role. The film was a super hit.
Kabir Singh
Shahid Kapoor's superhit film 'Kabir Singh' was first offered to Ranveer Singh, but he turned it down. The reason for his refusal was not revealed. People loved this movie.
Sam Bahadur
Ranveer Singh was approached for Meghna Gulzar's film 'Sam Bahadur', but he was busy shooting for '83'. That's why he refused to work in it. It was a hit film.
Love & War
For the film 'Love & War', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the makers wanted to cast Ranveer Singh before Ranbir Kapoor, but Ranveer refused. It is set to be released soon.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.