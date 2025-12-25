Image Credit : instagram @akshaye khanna

After seeing Adarsh's post, X users are very excited. One user has written in the comment box, "Dhurandhar 2 is coming to give Eidi." Another user has commented, "2000 crores for sure." One user has written, "A storm is about to come in many languages. Hold on tight." Another user has commented, "Dhurandhar 2 is going to break the earning record. Its craze and just thinking about it gives goosebumps." Another user has written, “There is an atmosphere of fear among the makers of Toxic. Get ready...'Dhurandhar 2' is coming like an unstoppable storm.”