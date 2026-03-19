- Home
- Entertainment
- Nora Fatehi Net Worth: Inside Her Earnings, Fee, Expensive Cars and Properties—Full Breakdown
Nora Fatehi Net Worth: Inside Her Earnings, Fee, Expensive Cars and Properties—Full Breakdown
Nora Fatehi is hitting the headlines, all thanks to that controversial song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke..'. She's seen dancing with Sanjay Dutt in the video, which has now been taken down after all the drama.
Nora Fatehi’s Net Worth 2026
Nora Fatehi is making waves because of the controversial song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke..'. Talking about her wealth, she owns assets worth between ₹30 to ₹40 crore. Today, Nora has become one of the most expensive dancers in Bollywood.
Nora Fatehi’s Net Worth 2026
Wondering where all the money comes from? Nora Fatehi's main income is from films and item numbers. Besides this, she earns from music videos, brand endorsements, and by judging reality shows. She also makes a good amount from her social media posts.
Nora Fatehi’s Net Worth 2026
Nora Fatehi earns most of her money from item dances in films. She charges between ₹1 to ₹2 crore for a single dance performance. For brand endorsements, she takes a fee running into lakhs. She also lives in a luxurious house in Mumbai's Worli area, which is worth around ₹10-15 crore.
Nora Fatehi’s Net Worth 2026
Nora Fatehi loves living a luxury lifestyle and travels in expensive cars. Her collection includes high-end vehicles like a BMW 520D, a Mercedes Benz GLA 200D, a Honda City, and a Volkswagen Polo. On top of that, she also owns a swanky vanity van worth ₹5 crore.
Nora Fatehi’s Net Worth 2026
Nora Fatehi is a Canadian singer, dancer, and actress based in India. She primarily works in Hindi films but has also appeared in Telugu and Malayalam cinema. Fatehi started her acting career with the Hindi film 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans'. She later made her mark by performing item numbers in films like 'Temper', 'Baahubali', 'Kick 2', 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Rocky Handsome', 'Stree', 'Bharat', 'Batla House', and 'Thama'.
Nora Fatehi’s Net Worth 2026
Nora Fatehi has also made a big splash on television. She was a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 9' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9'. Later, she went on to judge popular shows like 'Dance Deewane Junior 1', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', and 'Hip Hop India 1'.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.