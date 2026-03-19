Nora Fatehi Fitness Secret: Belly Dance, Pilates and Diet Behind Her Slim Body
Nora Fatehi fitness routine: Want to know the secret to Nora Fatehi's fit and slim body? Learn her simple fitness mantra and how she keeps herself fit through belly dancing, Pilates, strength training, and a balanced diet.
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Image Credit : instagram@Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi's Secret: Belly Dancing for a Full-Body Workout
Discover how Nora uses belly dancing to burn calories, tone muscles, and improve flexibility. This fun dance form is a key part of her fitness routine.
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Image Credit : instagram@Nora Fatehi
The Power of Pilates in Nora's Fitness Regimen
Nora incorporates low-impact Pilates to strengthen her core, improve posture, and enhance flexibility, contributing to her graceful on-screen presence.
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Image Credit : facebook.com/norafatehi
Building a Strong Core: Nora's Strength Training Routine
Nora Fatehi focuses on full-body strength with exercises like squats and weightlifting. She trains with Yasmin Karachiwala to maintain her toned physique.
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Image Credit : Nora Fatehi
Nora's Balanced Diet: The Fuel for Her Fitness
It's not just exercise! Nora's diet is rich in carbs, healthy fats, protein, and fiber. She loves seasonal fruits like mangoes and strawberries.
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Image Credit : Nora Fatehi
Get a Slim Body Like Nora Fatehi with Her Simple Fitness Mantra
Combine dance, Pilates, strength training, and a healthy diet to achieve a fit and toned body, just like the Bollywood fitness queen Nora Fatehi.
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