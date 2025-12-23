- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Starrer Nears Kantara Chapter 1's Record; Collects THIS
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Starrer Nears Kantara Chapter 1's Record; Collects THIS
Dhurandhar has crossed a major milestone, earning over ₹800 crore in worldwide box office collections. Aditya Dhar's film is now just a few crores away from surpassing the lifetime global earnings of Kantara: The Legend – Chapter 1
Aditya Dhar
Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar is eyeing the lifetime global earnings of Kantara: Chapter 1. It's just a few crores shy of surpassing its ₹852.27 crore record.
Top Grossing Hindi Film
Released on Dec 5, 2025, Dhurandhar is now the year's top-grossing Hindi film. Critics praise the acting and direction, and audiences keep coming. It hits Netflix in Jan 2026.
3rd Week
Aditya Dhar's spy action epic 'Dhurandhar' is still doing great in its third week, holding strong at the box office despite a weekday slowdown.
Set To Break Records
Starring Ranveer Singh and others, the film is still drawing crowds after two weeks with steady earnings. By day 18, it's a dominant blockbuster set to break records.
Monday Collection
The film earned ₹22.5 cr on Fri, jumped to ₹34.25 cr on Sat, and ₹38.5 cr on Sun. Day 18 (Mon) added an estimated ₹8.09 cr, bringing the total domestic net to ₹563.84 cr.
Global Collection
Globally, Dhurandhar has crossed the ₹800 crore mark. It's now close to beating Kantara: Chapter 1's ₹852.27 crore record to become 2025's top Indian film.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.