Tamannaah Bhatia was reportedly finalised for an item number in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar but was dropped at the last moment. Here’s why director Aditya Dhar made that surprising decision.

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar is doing wonders at the box office. The craze for the film is such that its shows are going housefull even on weekdays. Inside information related to the film keeps coming out every day. Meanwhile, news is coming in that Tamannaah Bhatia was finalized for an item number in the film, but she was dropped at the last moment. This decision was made by director Aditya Dhar. The latest update on why he did this has now emerged.

Why was Tamannaah Bhatia out of Dhurandhar

Tamannaah Bhatia is once again in the news because of Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar. It should be noted that Tamannaah was supposed to appear in it, but she was later shown the exit. This was revealed by the film's choreographer, Vijay Ganguly, in an interview. In an interview with Filmy Gyan, Vijay mentioned that several options were discussed for the roles of two girls. He said, 'I had Tamannaah in mind. I even shared her name, but the director didn't want an item song that felt disconnected from the story. He believed that if there was one girl, the focus would shift from the story to her. That's why two girls were cast. If it were Tamannaah, everyone's focus would be on her, and that would spoil the story.' Vijay further explained that the wedding reception scene of Ranveer and Sara Arjun was very special and had more to it than just a dance number. Aditya sir did not want the focus to shift from the story even for a few minutes. That's why he made this decision regarding the song ‘Shararat.’

Film Dhurandhar Collection

Talking about the collection of the film Dhurandhar, it has been 17 days since its release. In these days, it has done a net business of ₹546.05 crore at the Indian box office. As for the film's worldwide collection, it has earned ₹805.10 crore. Let it be known that Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing film of 2025. It has surpassed Vicky Kaushal's Chhava. Meanwhile, on its 17th day, the film did a business of ₹28.8 crore. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in lead roles.