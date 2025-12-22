Image Credit : Asianet News

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, tells the story of Indian spy Hamza, who travels deep underground in Pakistan to infiltrate the gang commanded by Rehman Dakait. The film, inspired by real-life events such as the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, presents a dramatic picture of the India-Pakistan relationship.

Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna star in the spy thriller, which also has Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in prominent roles. Dhurandhar Part 2, a sequel, is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.