AR Rahman has released the teaser of a tribute song for legendary singer Asha Bhosle on World Music Day. The teaser captures behind-the-scenes moments, including the late singer's presence, celebrating her extraordinary musical legacy.

Music maestro AR Rahman has released the teaser of his tribute song dedicated to the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, offering audiences a moving glimpse into a project that celebrates one of India's most iconic voices. The teaser captures intimate behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the tribute, showcasing artists, musicians, and performers from diverse backgrounds coming together to pay homage to Asha Bhosle's extraordinary musical legacy.

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"On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders. This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries," Rahman wrote in an X post.

A Poignant Glimpse into the Tribute

One of the most poignant aspects of the teaser is the presence of Asha Bhosle herself. The celebrated singer, who was part of the project during its creation, could be seen in the recording studio alongside Rahman and the other artists.

AR Rahman, who has lent his own voice to the song, appears throughout the teaser, guiding the musical journey and collaborating with the ensemble of performers. "Around the world, we celebrate musical legends. We are blessed to have one of our own, an artist whose voice became the soundtrack of countless lives. The most meaningful tribute felt like bringing together different musicians, traditions, and sounds to celebrate her extraordinary legacy. This is our humble offering to Asha ji. May her music continue to inspire hearts for generations to come," he further added in the caption.

Anticipation Builds as Fans Remember the Legend

While the full song is yet to be released, the teaser has already generated excitement among music lovers, who are eager to witness the complete tribute to a singer whose voice has defined countless timeless melodies. Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai last month. Many stars, including Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan, attended the funeral. (ANI)