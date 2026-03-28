Akshaye Khanna stepped into Bollywood in 1997. His first film, 'Himalay Putra', was a flop, but 'Border' became a huge hit. However, Sunny Deol walked away with all the credit for 'Border's success. After that, Akshaye acted in several films but couldn't find major success. Even though his films 'Humraaz' and 'Race' were hits, they didn't give his career a big boost.