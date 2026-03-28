Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna Birthday: Here's How 3 Films Made Him A Superstar
Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna turned 51. He was born on March 28, 1975, in Mumbai. Akshaye is son of superstar Vinod Khanna. He couldn't quite reach heights of his father's fame in Bollywood, just 3 specific films suddenly turned him into superstar
Bollywood star kid Akshaye Khanna
Akshaye Khanna's career
Akshaye Khanna stepped into Bollywood in 1997. His first film, 'Himalay Putra', was a flop, but 'Border' became a huge hit. However, Sunny Deol walked away with all the credit for 'Border's success. After that, Akshaye acted in several films but couldn't find major success. Even though his films 'Humraaz' and 'Race' were hits, they didn't give his career a big boost.
3 films that made Akshaye Khanna a superstar
Film Drishyam 2
Film Chhaava
Film Dhurandhar
Akshaye Khanna's upcoming films
Talking about Akshaye Khanna's upcoming films, he will next be seen in 'Mahakali'. It is a Telugu film where he will play the role of Asurguru Shukracharya. He will also appear in the film 'Ikka' alongside Sunny Deol, which is set to release on the OTT platform Netflix.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects ₹1100 Crore; Slows Down A Bit
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