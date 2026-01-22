After earning ₹26.35 crore in its sixth week, the film entered its seventh week on a high note. It made ₹1.75 crore on Friday and saw growth on Saturday and Sunday, earning ₹3 crore and ₹3.75 crore, respectively. On the seventh Monday, it earned ₹1.5 crore, and on day 47, Tuesday, it collected ₹1.65 crore.