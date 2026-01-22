- Home
Dhurandhar Box Office Day 48: The Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna starrer has broken 'Stree 2's' 7th-week record. However, the storm of advance bookings for Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' has slowed it down.
'Dhurandhar' is smashing records at the box office. It's not just breaking records in total collections but also crossing smaller milestones. The Aditya Dhar-directed film has now broken 'Stree 2's' 7th-week record.
After earning ₹26.35 crore in its sixth week, the film entered its seventh week on a high note. It made ₹1.75 crore on Friday and saw growth on Saturday and Sunday, earning ₹3 crore and ₹3.75 crore, respectively. On the seventh Monday, it earned ₹1.5 crore, and on day 47, Tuesday, it collected ₹1.65 crore.
On the 48th day, Wednesday, the film's collection saw a further drop, earning ₹0.84 crore by evening. The film's total collection now stands at ₹829.09 crore.
With two days left in the week, 'Dhurandhar' has already broken the all-time 7th-week box office record, previously held by 'Stree 2' with ₹9.35 crore. This achievement shows the film's massive success at the box office.
Though 'Dhurandhar' had a modest start, it has since flipped the script. The film topped the charts in its 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th weeks. By the end of the 7th week, it will surely surpass 'Stree 2', 'Chhaava', and 'Pushpa 2' to claim the top spot.
