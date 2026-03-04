Amidst global Holi celebrations, singer Nick Jonas shared a throwback picture with wife Priyanka Chopra from a past Holi, calling it a 'favorite memory.' The post, showing them covered in gulaal, quickly went viral among fans.

It's Holi, and if your social media feed looks like a riot of colors and smiling faces, you're not alone. From every corner of India to across the world, people are coming together to celebrate the festival with gulaal, gujiyas, and some seriously sweet wishes. And right in the middle of all the celebrations, singer-actor Nick Jonas added a little extra sweetness by sharing a heart-melting throwback with wife Priyanka Chopra.

Nick's 'Favorite Holi Moment'

The singer took to his Instagram account on Wednesday morning to post what he called one of his "favorite Holi moments." The post instantly sent fans into a collective 'aww.' In the picture, both Nick and Priyanka can be seen drenched in gulaal. Priyanka, glowing in a peach-pink traditional outfit, is seen wrapping her arm around him with a smile. Along with the picture, Nick added a caption that read, "A little throwback to one of my favorite Holi memories. Happy Holi, everyone!" Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Celebrating Traditions Together

Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in 2018 in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies, have consistently embraced each other's traditions. Whether it's Diwali, Christmas, or Holi, the couple has made it a point to celebrate festivals from both sides of their heritage.

Priyanka's Latest Action-Packed Film

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently making headlines for her latest release, 'The Bluff.' The film features high-octane action, with Priyanka taking on intense sword and gun sequences opposite Karl Urban.

Directed by Frank E Flowers, the film is produced by siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under the banner AGBO. The Bluff was released on Prime Video on February 25. (ANI)