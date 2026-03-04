Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Suitable Pictures' Boong, the first-ever Indian film to win a BAFTA, returns to cinemas 6 March; trailer out now.

Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures’ critically acclaimed film Boong, the first-ever Indian film to win a BAFTA honour, has unveiled its trailer, offering a moving glimpse into a heartfelt story that is putting Indian cinema on the global stage. The film returns to cinemas on March 6, inviting audiences to experience its magic once again on the big screen.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BAFTA honour in the Best Children’s & Family Film category

Boong created history after winning the BAFTA honour in the Best Children’s & Family Film category at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, becoming the first Indian film to achieve this prestigious recognition, marking a landmark moment for Indian cinema worldwide.

Written and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, the film follows the story of a little boy, Boong, who plans to surprise his mother with a gift. In his innocence, he believes that bringing his absentee father back home would be the most special gift. Boong’s search for his father disintegrates his world but culminates in an unexpected gift.

The newly released trailer offers a touching glimpse into this tender narrative, blending the innocence of childhood with emotionally resonant storytelling. Rooted in regional Indian storytelling yet universal in its themes, the film celebrates family, resilience and hope.

Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures' Boong has travelled across prestigious global platforms and earned widespread acclaim. The film secured the BAFTA honour while competing alongside major international titles such as Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch, and Arco, further underscoring its global appeal. The BAFTA-winning film returns to cinemas on March 6.