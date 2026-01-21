- Home
Dhurandhar OTT Release: Ranveer Singh’s record-breaking spy action film Dhurandhar is ready for its digital premiere after a historic theatrical run. With a landmark Netflix deal in place, audiences can soon watch the blockbuster from home
OTT RELEASE DATE AND STREAMING PLATFORM
After dominating cinemas for over seven weeks, Dhurandhar is set to make its much-awaited digital debut. The spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh will begin streaming on Netflix from January 30. This release opens the doors for viewers who missed the theatrical experience to finally watch the film online. The timing of the OTT launch comes while the film is still performing strongly in theatres, showing sustained audience demand both in India and overseas markets.
HISTORIC NETFLIX DEAL FOR DHURANDHAR FRANCHISE
One of the biggest highlights of Dhurandhar’s digital journey is its massive streaming agreement. Reports indicate that Netflix has acquired the OTT rights for both Dhurandhar and its upcoming sequel Dhurandhar 2 in a combined deal valued at around Rs 130 crore. This agreement is being seen as a career-high digital deal for Ranveer Singh and a record-setting moment for Hindi cinema’s OTT market. The partnership ensures that the franchise will have a strong streaming home for both current and future installments.
BOX OFFICE SUCCESS AND WHAT’S NEXT IN DHURANDHAR 2
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has delivered extraordinary box office numbers. The film has earned over Rs 826 crore nett in India and crossed Rs 1283 crore in global gross collections. Even weeks after release, it continues to draw audiences despite new films entering theatres. Meanwhile, excitement is already building for Dhurandhar 2, which will see Ranveer Singh return as Hamza Ali Mazhari. The sequel features a strong supporting cast including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon and others, and is scheduled for release on March 19 next year.
