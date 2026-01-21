One of the biggest highlights of Dhurandhar’s digital journey is its massive streaming agreement. Reports indicate that Netflix has acquired the OTT rights for both Dhurandhar and its upcoming sequel Dhurandhar 2 in a combined deal valued at around Rs 130 crore. This agreement is being seen as a career-high digital deal for Ranveer Singh and a record-setting moment for Hindi cinema’s OTT market. The partnership ensures that the franchise will have a strong streaming home for both current and future installments.