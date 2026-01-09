- Home
Dhurandhar Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 35: Dhurandhar has become the biggest-earning Hindi movie ever. Yash Raj Films praised it, calling it a new milestone for Bollywood movies. It surpassed record collection of RRR too
Dhurandhar Box Office Day 35 Update: Ranveer Singh's film is solid in its fifth week, out-earning new releases even on weekdays.
Net Collection In India
Dhurandhar's net collection in India is ₹836.15 crore. It continued its strong run, earning ₹5.40 Cr on day 32, ₹5.70 Cr on day 33, and ₹4.75 Cr on day 34.
World Wide Collection
Dhurandhar grossed over ₹1,259 crore worldwide, becoming the 4th highest-grossing film ever. It beat RRR's ₹1,230 crore record. Hindi occupancy was 10.49% on Wednesday.
Highest Grossing Hindi Movie
Dhurandhar is now the highest-grossing Hindi film, beating KGF 2 and Jawan. It's aiming for ₹1,300 Cr. On day 35, it earned ₹3.58 Cr, taking its total to ₹789.58 Cr.
4th Highest Grossing Indian Film
Dhurandhar is now the 4th highest-grossing Indian film, trailing only Dangal (₹2,070.3 Cr), Baahubali 2 (₹1,788.06 Cr), and Pushpa 2 (₹1,742.1 Cr).
YRF Praises Dhurandhar
Yash Raj Films praised Dhurandhar for being the highest-grossing film in one language, calling it 'a milestone in Indian cinema that will always be remembered.'
