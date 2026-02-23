Tripti Dimri Net Worth: A Look at Her Wealth, Assets, Income and Lavish Lifestyle
Tripti Dimri, dubbed the ‘National Crush’ after Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, turns 32. As she celebrates, here’s a look at her net worth, assets, income sources and lavish lifestyle and career journey.
Early Career and Breakthrough:
Tripti Dimri debuted in 2017 with Poster Boys and gained attention in Laila Majnu (2018). Her powerful performances in Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022) further established her as a versatile and critically acclaimed young Bollywood actress across diverse cinematic genres.
Net Worth Estimate:
As of 2024, Tripti Dimri’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹20–30 crore, primarily earned through her successful film projects, brand endorsements, and rising popularity in Bollywood, contributing significantly to her overall wealth.
Income from Films:
Tripti Dimri reportedly charges around ₹40–50 lakh per film. Her appearance in the blockbuster Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor significantly boosted her popularity and reportedly led to a higher paycheck for subsequent projects.
Brand Endorsements:
Apart from films, Tripti Dimri also earns significantly through brand endorsements and social media promotions, reportedly charging around ₹60,000–₹90,000 for a single promotional post on her Instagram account, adding to her growing income streams.
Luxurious House:
Tripti Dimri recently purchased a luxurious home in Bandra, Mumbai, reportedly worth around ₹14 crore. The upscale locality is known for being a posh neighborhood that houses several prominent Bollywood celebrities.
Car Collection:
Tripti owns a Porsche Cayenne SUV worth INR 1.36 crore, which she had custom-painted olive green. She also has a Renault Duster in her car collection.
