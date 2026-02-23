BAFTA 2026 Moment: Alia Bhatt Greets Audience In Hindi, Fans Go Proud
Alia Bhatt welcomed the BAFTA 2026 audience with "Namaskar" and spoke briefly in Hindi before presenting Best Film Not in English. The Norwegian film Sentimental Value received the prize.
Alia Bhatt brought a modest but powerful Indian touch to the BAFTA stage on Sunday night. The honours, sometimes known as the British Oscars, will recognise the finest in cinema beginning in 2025, and the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress will make her debut appearance at the ceremony.
She got up to deliver the Best Film Not in English Language award, but it was her opening statement that stood out.
Walking onto the stage, she began with a simple 'Namaskar'. The gesture was tiny, yet effective
#AliaBhatt presents the 'Film not in the English Language' award at @BAFTApic.twitter.com/GkA7tyWGjh
— Ishrat Papia 🇧🇩 (@IPapia2026) February 23, 2026
Alia Bhatt, introduced by host Alan Cumming, stepped onto the stage in a silver gown and addressed the crowd with "Namaskar" before adding, "Agla award ek aise film ke liye hain, jo angrezi me nahi hai." (The next prize is for a film that is not in English). She cheekily added, "Don't reach for the subtitles just yet," before transitioning to English to reveal the candidates in the Best Film Not In English Language category.
As Bhatt put it, films "speak in countless voices," yet the language of cinema remains universal. The video was also shared on BAFTA's official Instagram page, with the caption: "Alia Bhatt sprinkles some Hindi as she introduces the BAFTA for Film Not In The English Language." View the video here:
Which film won the Best Film Not in English category? Alia Bhatt then presented the BAFTA to Joachim Trier's Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value. The picture outperformed It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sirat, and The Voice of Hind Rajab.
How did the internet respond when Alia Bhatt spoke in Hindi on stage? The moment rapidly gained traction online. Fans commented on Alia's speech on BAFTA's Instagram page, saying, "So proud of her", "Speaking Hindi on the BAFTAs stage is an iconic move", "Sooooo proud of Alia", "You go girl!", "Queen is making me proud", "The representation we need!", "She is something else that AURA!", and “Alia looks so classy & elegant and representing us with speaking Hindi.”
Alia Bhatt's next films include Alpha and Love and War.
Meet the most racist actress in Indian cinema #AliaBhatt 🤡
Last night she arrived at #bafta
Awards red carpet and Guess what,
She has applied makeup that is much darker than her normal skin tone to make her look more Indian.
Everything is fake 😐 her smile, her accent, her… pic.twitter.com/kPFeT6PuFU
— Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) February 23, 2026
