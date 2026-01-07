The film opened with an exceptional Rs 207.25 crore in Week 1, followed by an even stronger Rs 253.25 crore in Week 2. Earnings gradually declined to Rs 172 crore in Week 3 and Rs 106.5 crore in Week 4. Week 5 collections currently stand at around Rs 43.75 crore, with a possibility of touching Rs 50 crore, marking its first sub-Rs 100 crore weekly total. Overall, Dhurandhar has amassed Rs 781.75 crore net in India, Rs 938 crore gross domestically, and Rs 282 crore overseas, taking its worldwide total beyond Rs 1,220 crore.