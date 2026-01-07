- Home
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: Dhurandhar continues its historic box office journey despite slowing momentum in its fifth week. While daily numbers have dipped into single digits, the film remains far ahead of its competitors in India
Dhurandhar’s Fifth-Week Slowdown Still Holds Strong
According to early Sacnilk estimates, Dhurandhar collected around Rs 4.75 crore net on Day 33, a figure similar to its fifth Monday earnings. After weeks of double-digit dominance, the film has finally entered single-digit territory, signalling a natural slowdown as it moves deeper into its theatrical run.
Week-Wise Performance and Overall Collections
The film opened with an exceptional Rs 207.25 crore in Week 1, followed by an even stronger Rs 253.25 crore in Week 2. Earnings gradually declined to Rs 172 crore in Week 3 and Rs 106.5 crore in Week 4. Week 5 collections currently stand at around Rs 43.75 crore, with a possibility of touching Rs 50 crore, marking its first sub-Rs 100 crore weekly total. Overall, Dhurandhar has amassed Rs 781.75 crore net in India, Rs 938 crore gross domestically, and Rs 282 crore overseas, taking its worldwide total beyond Rs 1,220 crore.
Competition Check – Ikkis and Avatar Hold Their Ground
Even with declining numbers, Dhurandhar has comfortably outperformed other releases. War drama Ikkis managed only about Rs 1.5 crore on the same day. Meanwhile, Hollywood release Avatar: Fire and Ash maintained stable collections, earning Rs 1.65 crore on Tuesday and pushing its India total to Rs 177.15 crore net, with gross earnings estimated at Rs 216 crore.
