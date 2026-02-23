- Home
Priyanka Chopra is in the spotlight for her upcoming film, The Bluff. The movie is set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on February 25. On this occasion, we're showing you photos of Priyanka's luxurious Los Angeles mansion.
Priyanka Chopra's luxury bungalow
Priyanka Chopra lives abroad after her marriage. She has a luxury bungalow in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, equipped with all modern amenities.
Priyanka Chopra's magnificent bungalow
Priyanka Chopra's bungalow is incredibly luxurious. The inside photos will leave anyone stunned. Its interior is also very classy.
Cost of Priyanka Chopra's bungalow
According to media reports, this palace-like bungalow of Priyanka Chopra is worth about 166 crores. It's said that her husband Nick Jonas gifted this bungalow to PC.
11 bathrooms in Priyanka Chopra's bungalow
You'll be surprised to know that Priyanka Chopra's bungalow has 11 bathrooms and 7 bedrooms. It is spread over approximately 20,000 square feet.
Special features of Priyanka Chopra's bungalow
Priyanka's luxury bungalow has a movie theater, bar, indoor basketball court, and a gym with mirrored walls. She often shares its pictures on social media.
Dining hall of Priyanka Chopra's bungalow
Priyanka Chopra's bungalow has a magnificent dining hall. It has large mirrors on its windows, offering a view of the outside. The bungalow is decorated in a very classy style.
Outside area of Priyanka Chopra's bungalow
The outside area of Priyanka's bungalow is also a sight to behold. There's a large swimming pool, along with a great seating area, lighting, and greenery.
