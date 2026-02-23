Ending months of rumours, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made their relationship milestone official on social media. In a heartfelt note shared on Instagram Stories, the couple revealed that they have named their big day ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’ — a nickname lovingly coined by their fans by blending their names.

In their message, they expressed gratitude to their supporters, saying that fans had named them even before they planned their future together. By adopting ‘VIROSH’ as the wedding title, they dedicated their celebration to the people who stood by them throughout their journey. While the note was emotional and warm, it did not reveal specific details about the venue or date.

However, reports suggest the wedding ceremony is scheduled for February 26, 2026, with rituals beginning a day earlier. The celebration is said to be a private affair with a limited guest list, followed by a reception in Hyderabad on March 4.