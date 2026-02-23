- Home
- Entertainment
- Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Confirm ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’, Leave for Udaipur Festivities
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Confirm ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’, Leave for Udaipur Festivities
After months of speculation, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially confirmed their wedding, calling it ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’, as they head to Udaipur for an intimate celebration
Official Confirmation: ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’
Ending months of rumours, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made their relationship milestone official on social media. In a heartfelt note shared on Instagram Stories, the couple revealed that they have named their big day ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’ — a nickname lovingly coined by their fans by blending their names.
In their message, they expressed gratitude to their supporters, saying that fans had named them even before they planned their future together. By adopting ‘VIROSH’ as the wedding title, they dedicated their celebration to the people who stood by them throughout their journey. While the note was emotional and warm, it did not reveal specific details about the venue or date.
However, reports suggest the wedding ceremony is scheduled for February 26, 2026, with rituals beginning a day earlier. The celebration is said to be a private affair with a limited guest list, followed by a reception in Hyderabad on March 4.
Airport Spotting: Smiles, Style and Subtle Hints
On Monday morning, the couple was seen at Hyderabad airport heading to Udaipur for the festivities. Though they arrived separately with their respective teams, their excitement was evident.
Rashmika looked radiant in a formal white shirt paired with a grey blazer, smiling and interacting warmly with her team during check-in. Vijay, staying true to his signature “rowdy” persona, opted for a white shirt layered with a leather jacket, black sunglasses and a moustache.
Clips and photos from the airport quickly went viral, with fans gushing over Rashmika’s blush and Vijay’s calm confidence. The separate arrivals only added to the intrigue, but the destination was clear — Udaipur, the chosen backdrop for their intimate wedding celebrations.
A Love Story from Screen to Reality
Rashmika and Vijay’s bond traces back to their on-screen pairing in the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam, which became a massive hit and cemented their chemistry in the hearts of fans. They later reunited in Dear Comrade, further strengthening both their professional and personal connection.
Now, as they prepare to begin married life, the duo is also set to share screen space again in their upcoming film Ranabaali, slated for release on September 11, 2026. Interestingly, this will be their first collaboration after marriage, adding another special layer to their journey together.
From reel romance to real-life commitment, the couple’s story has come full circle. As ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’ unfolds, fans across the country are celebrating not just a wedding, but a partnership that grew in front of their eyes.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.