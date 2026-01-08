Despite entering its fifth week, Dhurandhar has shown remarkable stability at the box office. On Day 34, the film earned an estimated Rs 4.25 crore, with the Hindi version recording 10.69 percent occupancy. The film created history by registering the biggest fifth-weekend collection ever, earning Rs 33.25 crore in just three days, surpassing Chhaava’s Rs 30 crore record. Although collections dipped slightly on Monday, the film maintained steady numbers through Tuesday and Wednesday, taking its fifth-week total to an estimated Rs 47 crore.