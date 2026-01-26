- Home
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 52: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar refuses to slow down at box office even after seven weeks in theatres. With steady late-stage collections and record-breaking totals, attention now turns to the much-awaited sequel
DAY 52 COLLECTION SHOWS RARE LONG-RUN STRENGTH
Dhurandhar has entered a phase of its theatrical journey that very few modern releases achieve. On Day 52, the film earned approximately ₹0.20 crore by the evening of January 25, 2026. While the numbers reflect a natural slowdown, the fact that the film continues to register daily collections after more than seven weeks highlights its exceptional staying power.
The days leading up to this milestone paint a clear picture of resilience. Day 49 saw earnings near ₹1.1 crore, Day 50 collected around ₹0.55 crore, and Day 51 brought in roughly ₹1 crore. These fluctuations are typical of a long-running blockbuster that still attracts weekend footfalls and loyal repeat viewers. Even as new releases dominate screens, Dhurandhar continues to hold a presence in cinemas, a sign of strong audience attachment and sustained interest.
RECORD-BREAKING TOTALS PLACE DHURANDHAR AMONG THE ALL-TIME GREATS
Beyond daily figures, Dhurandhar’s cumulative performance has cemented its status as one of the biggest Hindi successes in recent years. The film’s worldwide gross has climbed to about ₹1292 crore, with India net collections nearing ₹832 crore. India gross stands close to ₹998 crore, while overseas markets have contributed approximately ₹294 crore.
These figures make Dhurandhar a defining box office phenomenon of the decade. Trade circles credit its success to a powerful mix of pre-release hype, strong storytelling, star appeal, and positive audience word of mouth. Unlike many big-ticket releases that burn out quickly, Dhurandhar maintained momentum through weekdays and weekends alike. Industry observers have also noted that it has outperformed several major releases of the year to claim the top domestic Hindi film position.
DHURANDHAR 2: THE REVENGE SETS STAGE FOR A PAN-INDIA EXPANSION
As the first film continues its late-stage run, attention is firmly shifting to the sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, slated for release on March 19, 2026. This time, the makers are going beyond a Hindi-only approach. The sequel is planned for a simultaneous release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, signalling a strategic pan-India expansion.
This multi-language rollout is expected to dramatically widen the franchise’s reach and bring new regional audiences into the Dhurandhar universe. Fans are already buzzing about the continuation of the high-stakes spy storyline, while trade analysts believe the timing and scale of release could allow the sequel to rival or even surpass the first film’s historic run. With anticipation steadily rising, Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited releases of the coming year.
