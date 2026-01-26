Dhurandhar has entered a phase of its theatrical journey that very few modern releases achieve. On Day 52, the film earned approximately ₹0.20 crore by the evening of January 25, 2026. While the numbers reflect a natural slowdown, the fact that the film continues to register daily collections after more than seven weeks highlights its exceptional staying power.

The days leading up to this milestone paint a clear picture of resilience. Day 49 saw earnings near ₹1.1 crore, Day 50 collected around ₹0.55 crore, and Day 51 brought in roughly ₹1 crore. These fluctuations are typical of a long-running blockbuster that still attracts weekend footfalls and loyal repeat viewers. Even as new releases dominate screens, Dhurandhar continues to hold a presence in cinemas, a sign of strong audience attachment and sustained interest.