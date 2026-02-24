Kajol and Ajay Devgn are celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary. Kajol shared an adorable post on Instagram, wittily captioning that they both deserve a medal and a trophy for their journey together. They tied the knot on February 24, 1999.

Star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol are celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary. On this special occassion, Kajol posted an adorable picture of the couple alongside a sweet note highlighting their love and togetherness.

Kajol's Adorable Anniversary Post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol posted a candid photo of the couple, where they are seen looking at each other with affection and smiles, reflecting their happiness and strong bond. The actress wrote, "In a rare moment of understanding we both agree that we both deserve a medal and a trophy!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

In the photo, Ajay Devgn is seen in a black suit paired with a white shirt and glasses, complemented by his signature beard. Kajol looks elegant in a maroon sari, and a choker necklace.

The actors tied the knot on February 24, 1999, and share two beautiful children, a daughter, Nysa, and a son, Yug.

On The Work Front

Kajol's Recent Ventures

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was seen in 'Maa', a mythological horror film directed by Vishal Furia and Kayoze Irani's 'Sarzameen'. She also hosted a talk show along with Twinkle Khanna 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.'

Ajay Devgn's Next 'Dhamaal 4'

On the other hand, Ajay will be seen in 'Dhamaal 4' , directed by Indra Kumar also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi. Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan are also a part of 'Dhamaal 4'.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Dhamaal is a 2007 comedy film directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ashok Thakeria. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, and Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead roles, while Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania, and Prem Chopra featured in supporting roles. The film became an instant success and later turned into a popular franchise with sequels Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019).